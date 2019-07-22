Illegal drugs found in Iran, Armenia citizens’ possessions (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Officers from the anti-smuggling department of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia have detected illegal drugs at the country’s border checkpoint with Iran.

Accordingly, 338 grams of an opium-like substance were found after the inspection of an Armenian citizen arriving from Iran, SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. This substance was attached to his legs.

And as a result of another inspection, 1.68 grams of a methamphetamine-like substance were found in the truck driven by an Iranian national arriving from Iran.

Criminal cases have been launched into both incidents.

The said Armenian citizen and Iranian national have been arrested.