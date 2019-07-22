News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 22
USD
476.18
EUR
534.18
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.18
EUR
534.18
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Illegal drugs found in Iran, Armenia citizens’ possessions (PHOTOS)
Illegal drugs found in Iran, Armenia citizens’ possessions (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Officers from the anti-smuggling department of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia have detected illegal drugs at the country’s border checkpoint with Iran.

Accordingly, 338 grams of an opium-like substance were found after the inspection of an Armenian citizen arriving from Iran, SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. This substance was attached to his legs.

And as a result of another inspection, 1.68 grams of a methamphetamine-like substance were found in the truck driven by an Iranian national arriving from Iran.

Criminal cases have been launched into both incidents.

The said Armenian citizen and Iranian national have been arrested.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Man arrested after attacking Turkish diplomats in Iraq
The alleged attacker, who was identified two days ago, has been detained by security forces…
 Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” to spend rest of his life in US prison
Joaquín Guzmán has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years…
 Explosion in Armenia’s Sisian, one dead
The Investigative Committee provided details on this incident…
 Turkey's Deputy Consul in Iraqi Kurdistan killed in Erbil
An anonymous person opened fire at...
 Armenian Embassy in Georgia lawyer visits citizen detained for transporting radioactive substance
This morning, the lawyer of the Embassy of the...
 Russia court hands down verdict for Armenian charged with murder
The Saint Petersburg Municipal Court…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos