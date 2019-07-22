News
Turkish FM says S-400 are more advanced systems than Patriot
Turkish FM says S-400 are more advanced systems than Patriot
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber that Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (ZRS) are move advanced than Patriot’s anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM), TASS reported.

According to him, Ankara plans to use the S-400s by 2020.

However, earlier the Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar reported that the deployment of the S-400 will begin on October 2019.

According to FM, S-400 are systems that are designed to ensure peace in the region.

Speaking about the US decision to exclude Turkey from the program to create fifth-generation F-35 fighters, Cavusoglu recalled that Ankara seeks to produce its own fighters.
