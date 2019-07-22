Turkish FM says S-400 are more advanced systems than Patriot

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber that Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (ZRS) are move advanced than Patriot’s anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM), TASS reported.
According to him, Ankara plans to use the S-400s by 2020.
However, earlier the Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar reported that the deployment of the S-400 will begin on October 2019.
According to FM, S-400 are systems that are designed to ensure peace in the region.
Speaking about the US decision to exclude Turkey from the program to create fifth-generation F-35 fighters, Cavusoglu recalled that Ankara seeks to produce its own fighters.