US congressman: There is conviction in West that Armenia is in Russia’s orbit

The velvet revolution in Armenia has opened new opportunities for the development of Armenian-American relations at a strategic level, too. Frank Pallone, Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, told this to the Voice of America Armenian Service.

The congressman has authored a bill on Armenian-American strategic cooperation, and if approved by the US House of Representatives, it will encourage the US Department of State to approach Armenia as a strategic ally.

He stressed that Armenia has become more democratic ever since last year’s velvet revolution, the rule of law reigns and the formation of a free market is encouraged there, and therefore this is an opportunity to create a new platform for cooperation between Armenia and the US.

As per Pallone, another domain of Armenia-US cooperation is the United States’ assistance to the formation of a culture of parliamentarism in Armenia. In this connection, he noted that the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues plans to organize mutual visits between Armenian and American legislators in 2019.

Also, the US congressman stated that Armenia, which respects democratic values and rule of law, is a key partner for the US, and even the Russian troops that are deployed in Armenia cannot keep Armenians away from democratic values.

As per Frank Pallone, there is a conviction in the West that since there is a Russian military base and Russian troops in Armenia, the country is definitely in the orbit of Russia. But the congressman said he does not believe this, and added that the members of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues understand that Armenia depends on Russia for self-defense in case of an invasion by Turkey, or a war with Azerbaijan.