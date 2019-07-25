Newspaper: Police post installed near Armenia PM’s paternal house

YEREVAN. – After the well-known events in Ijevan town, a police post has been installed—for already a week now—near the paternal house of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.

“Police are concerned that residents of Ijevan may exact revenge upon Pashinyan’s relatives,” the paper added.

On the evening of July 17, numerous residents of Ijevan town blocked the Armenia-Georgia interstate motorway in protest against the incumbent authorities’ tougher stance on illegal logging.

A clash ensued between demonstrators and police; there were injured.

Subsequently, the police have detained several people, and some have already been arrested and incarcerated.

The demonstrators were arguing that they are able to make a living solely by logging.