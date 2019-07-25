News
One person arrested along lines of criminal case into Armenian soldier’s death
One person arrested along lines of criminal case into Armenian soldier’s death
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The senior officer of the military position in question has been arrested on suspicion of committing the offense that is specified under an article of the Criminal Code of Armenia, and along the lines of the criminal case being investigated into the death of conscript soldier, Private Volodya Galoyan.

As reported earlier, on Tuesday at around 10:55pm, Galoyan opened fire—with an AK-74 rifle attached to him—at the senior officer of the military position of the maintenance station of a military unit, in the area near the underground shack of the said military position, with the intention to unlawfully kill him, but due to circumstances beyond his control, Galoyan could not carry out this crime.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that right after opening fire, Galoyan left the area with the aforesaid AK-74 rifle, after which, on Wednesday at around 4:20am, his dead body was found about 50 meters away from the vantage ground of the said military position, with a firearm injury to the lower part of his jaw, and his rifle was beside him.

A criminal case has been filed into this incident.

The preliminary investigation is still in progress.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
