Armenia FM on Armenian churches in Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

We simply need to know how to manage the issues so that we can maintain the dialogue between the nations and countries, without deepening certain complications. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told journalists as he touched upon the issue related to Armenian churches in Georgia following his meeting with representatives of the Armenian community of Georgia.

When asked if Armenia raises this issue in its relations with Georgia and how Armenia pictures the solution to the issue, Mnatsakanyan said the following: “You know, I won’t give an extensive answer to your question now because there are a couple of role-players. What is very important for Armenia is to solve the issue in such a way that we don’t allow any development that will cause problems, become a deeper problem and cause complications in the relations of our nations.

Of course, we have roles that we simply need to know about in the wider context, that is, how to manage the issues so that we can maintain the dialogue between the nations and countries, without deepening certain complications.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
