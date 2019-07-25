Dispute with leader of Armenian political party ends with gunshots

At around 11:40 p.m. on July 24, the police station of Kanaker-Zeytun Administrative District received an alarm that gunshots were heard near house #20 located on Gertsen Street in Yerevan.

According to Shamshyan.com, police found out that there had been a dispute over violation of traffic rules on the street near the house between 44-year-old resident of the house Manuel Gasparyan and another citizen.

After a while, with a couple of friends, the citizen had returned to the house of Gasparyan and intentionally violated public order, opening fire several times and leaving with the friends.

Police officers are undertaking necessary operational intelligence measures to establish the identity of the specified person and the people with the latter and find them.

According to the source, the police officers know who the person is. M. Gasparyan is the son of former deputy of the National Assembly, founding leader of the Democratic Way Party Manuk Gasparyan, who died many years ago.