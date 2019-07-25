News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Dispute with leader of Armenian political party ends with gunshots
Dispute with leader of Armenian political party ends with gunshots
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

At around 11:40 p.m. on July 24, the police station of Kanaker-Zeytun Administrative District received an alarm that gunshots were heard near house #20 located on Gertsen Street in Yerevan.

According to Shamshyan.com, police found out that there had been a dispute over violation of traffic rules on the street near the house between 44-year-old resident of the house Manuel Gasparyan and another citizen.

After a while, with a couple of friends, the citizen had returned to the house of Gasparyan and intentionally violated public order, opening fire several times and leaving with the friends.

Police officers are undertaking necessary operational intelligence measures to establish the identity of the specified person and the people with the latter and find them.

According to the source, the police officers know who the person is. M. Gasparyan is the son of former deputy of the National Assembly, founding leader of the Democratic Way Party Manuk Gasparyan, who died many years ago.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One person arrested along lines of criminal case into Armenian soldier’s death
The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed…
 Armenian serviceman tries to kill senior officer, commits suicide
The second garrison investigation unit has...
 Person involved in murder of former Russian ex-soldier arrested in Armenia
Armenian law enforcement authorities arrested an internationally wanted person…
Turkey arrests Armenia citizen suspected of smuggling
Police officers of the Turkish city of...
 Armenia provincial governor’s office inspector apprehended at moment of taking bribe (PHOTOS)
From the social security regional department of the Shirak provincial governor’s office…
 Illegal drugs found in Iran, Armenia citizens’ possessions (PHOTOS)
At Armenia’s border checkpoint with Iran…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos