What did Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss in New York?
What did Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss in New York?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, on Monday met in New York, with participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO).

The interlocutors discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and assessed the current situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS. The Armenian FM lauded the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

During the discussion, the Armenian side highlighted the continued efforts—including through the introduction and strengthening of appropriate mechanisms—to strengthen the ceasefire and reduce tensions. The need for consistent steps—including through the implementation of previously achieved agreements—to create a climate of trust was also stressed.

With regard to the Armenian citizens who are in custody in Azerbaijan, the Armenian side emphasized the need for ensuring their return.

From the viewpoint of promoting the peace process, FM Mnatsakanyan attached importance to ensuring the proportionality of the commitments which the parties will assume within the framework of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and reaffirmed Armenia’s principled position and approaches in this process.

The parties outlined the future steps in this direction, including the Co-Chairs’ visit to the region and the holding of a regular meeting at the level of the two FMs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
