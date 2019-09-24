PM discusses cooperation with Synopsys leadership in Silicon Valley (PHOTOS)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is on a working visit to the US.

In the Silicon Valley, the Armenian Prime Minister visited the Synopsys headquarters, where he was greeted by the company's president Chi-Foon Chan. Synopsys has a branch in Armenia, Synopsys Armenia, which has about 700 employees and has been operating since 2004.

Chi-Foon Chan welcomed Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Synopsys, noting that they attach importance to cooperation with Armenia and its continued development. He presented the company's directions and plans, noting that Synopsys has 120 offices around the world and has a total staff of about 13,000. According to him, Synopsys is constantly expanding its operations and intends to expand its operations in Armenia. Yervand Zoryan, President of Synopsys Armenia, who also attended the meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia, noted that Synopsys Armenia is one of Synopsys' steadily developing and efficient branches, plans to increase the number of employees by 100 per year.

PM Pashinyan thanked for the reception and said that for Armenia Synopsys is a valuable partner.

The Prime Minister also praised Synopsys-Armenia and Yerevan Polytechnic University for their long-standing cooperation, noting that it is a good example of investment in education and science by a large IT company. Highlighting the importance of such cooperation between educational institutions and employers, Nikol Pashinyan presented the government's programs and initiatives in the field of information and high technologies aimed at creating a more favorable ecosystem for technology startups and investments.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to develop cooperation and exchanged views on further joint work. Synopsys CEO CChi-Foon Chan said that this year Synopsys Armenia is celebrating its 15th anniversary and inviting Prime Minister Pashinyan to attend a solemn event in November.

Later, the Prime Minister of Armenia met with representatives of a number of Armenian companies operating in the high-tech sector in Silicon Valley. The meeting was attended by both academics and industry leaders.

Highlighting the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan noted that it is a good opportunity to discuss opportunities for cooperation. The Prime Minister noted that the technology sector is one of the priorities of the government and the goal is to transform Armenia into an intellectual country. A number of concrete steps have been taken in this direction: Tax Code Reforms, which also extend to IT companies, technology startups are improving legislation, besides, Armenia's current economic growth dynamics and current economic indicators are also good prerequisites for the development of the IT industry. for.

Armenian representatives of high-tech companies welcomed the Armenian Prime Minister's visit to Silicon Valley and noted that they are interested in opportunities to invest in and invest in technology in Armenia. According to them, the information presented by the Armenian Prime Minister in this respect was important and useful.