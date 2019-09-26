News
Artsakh National Assembly receives Australian parliamentarians
Artsakh National Assembly receives Australian parliamentarians
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan received Wednesday members of the Federal and State Parliaments of Australia John Alexander and Hugh McDermott.

The speaker expressed gratitude to the guests for the activity aimed at institutionalizing relations between Australia and Artsakh and the Armenian National Committee of Australia for consistent and efficient work, Artsakh National Assembly’s press service reported.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Australian MP John Alexander spoke about the long-standing Armenian-Australian friendship especially during the years of the Armenian Genocide. The parliamentarian highlighted the role of the Australian-Armenians, considering it a human bridge between the two countries.

Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan and MP David Ishkhanyan also participated in the meeting.

The Australian parliamentarians then met with members of the Artsakh-Australia friendship circle.

Welcoming the guests, David Ishkhanyan thanked for the work done by the parliamentarians during these years and expressed hope that they will continue to walk together, sharing joint successes.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the importance of establishing cooperation directions and the need for regular contacts.
This text available in   Հայերեն
