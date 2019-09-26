To complete extension of Armenian Nuclear Power Plant’s operation, it is necessary to extend the loan term

To complete the extension of the operation of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, it is necessary to extend the loan term, General Director of “CJSC ''Armatom” Vahram Petrosyan told reporters on Thursday.
He recalled that in 2014 the Russian side provided a loan of $ 270 million and a grant of $ 30 million for reconstruction of the station.
“$ 70 million of these funds have not yet been issued. As far as I know, the Government is currently working on extending the loan term to 2020-21. In any case, reconstruction work must be completed, whether at the expense of credit or public funds,” he noted. Petrosyan noted that all this is connected with the desire to extend the life of the station until 2026, and if we want to extend it for an even longer period, then we need to think about it now. He explained that the license issued by the ANPP expires in 2021, after which a progress report will be presented and a new license will be issued, the term of which is usually 10 years.