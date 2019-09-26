CIS antiterrorism military exercises’ final phase concludes in Armenia

The third phase in the “Ararat-Anti-terror 2019” joint antiterrorism military exercises of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries have concluded Thursday, at the Marshal Baghramyan polygon in Armenia.
Divisions from the Armed Forces, Police, National Security Service border troops, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations participated in the last phase of these exercises which had begun on September 9, and were being held in the seven CIS member countries.
At the end of these exercises, an award ceremony was held.