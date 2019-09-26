Lydian Armenia sues Armenian MP, demands AMD 1,000,000

Lydian Armenia has filed a lawsuit against deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Sergey Bagratyan. The plaintiff demands that the court oblige the defendant to refute data deemed to be slander and compensate an amount for statements tarnishing business reputation. In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, representative of Lydian Armenia, lawyer Armen Melkumyan informed that the statements that Sergey Bagratyan made in his speech at the National Assembly on September 12 served as a ground for filing a statement of claim.

The deputy had declared that Lydian Armenia’s report was phony and the apertures were not provided. He assured that his faction would prove that in a short period of time and that the government could also use the data. “The works carried out during construction were formulated at prices that were 10-20 times higher than the original price, and according to Armenian specialists, the amount of those works makes up no more than $20,000,000.

There are only 48 pieces of equipment and 2 boilers that are dug, and they calculate $400,000,000 for the government and think they can blackmail our government and put our people in a dire situation,” the deputy declared. The plaintiff views these statements as slander and demands AMD 1,000,000 as compensation from the defendant.

The statement of claim was entered into court on September 24 and inscribed to Judge Sargis Yeritsyan of one of the courts in Yerevan.