Newspaper: Putin security officers already in Yerevan
Newspaper: Putin security officers already in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia are actively preparing for the Eurasian Economic Union meeting in, and Russian Federation (RF) President Vladimir Putin’s respective visit to, capital city Yerevan on October 1, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported. 

“Putin’s protocol and security officers (…) have already come to Armenia, ‘studied the site,’ met with the MFA personnel, [and] regulated the security and protocol matters so that the RF president’s visit proceeds without incident, and his security is properly ensured.

“Let us recall that during the previous visit [of Putin], even the Yerevan manholes were welded [shut] so that there will be no sabotage. ‘Why aren’t they welding [them shut] this time?’ we asked, but we did not get a response. They solely noted that they are in active process,” Hraparak wrote.
Հայերեն
