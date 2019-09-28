News
PM congratulates Armenian national hero Nikolai Ryzhkov on his 90th anniversary
PM congratulates Armenian national hero Nikolai Ryzhkov on his 90th anniversary
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the National Hero of Armenia, member of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly Nikolai Ryzhkov on the occasion of his 90th anniversary, Armenia PM’s press service reported.

With your creative work and devotion, you have rightfully earned nationwide respect and recognition in fraternal Russia, the PM said adding that his rich experience of a responsible, wise statesman, professionalism and extensive knowledge have always served the good of the Russian people.

“In Armenia you are known and loved not only as an outstanding politician, but also as a true friend of the Armenian people, who rendered us invaluable assistance after the devastating Spitak earthquake,” the PM noted. “For decades, your activity is aimed at developing and deepening the Armenian-Russian allied interaction, one of the important dimensions of which is inter-parliamentary cooperation, in the development and deepening of which it is difficult to overestimate your personal role.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
