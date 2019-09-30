News
Monday
September 30
News
Monday
September 30
France bidding farewell to Jacques Chirac
Region:World News
Theme: Society

France is bidding farewell to former President Jacques Chirac.

Monday is a day of national mourning in the country in memory of this prominent politician who died on September 26 at the age of 87, TASS reported.

The Élysée Palace informed that the official ceremonies will be held first at the courtyard of the historic Les Invalides where a military honor will be given to the deceased former leader.

Afterwards, the mourning procession will head toward the ancient Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris where a funeral service will be held with the participation of Chirac’s family, French President Emmanuel Macron, and several other world leaders.

And following this farewell ceremony at the church, Macron will meet with his foreign counterparts who have arrived in Paris, at the Élysée Palace.
