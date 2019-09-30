Serj Tankian to be keynote speaker at WCIT 2019

A Grammy winning and multi-platinum recording artist, singer, songwriter Serj Tankian will be a keynote speaker at WCIT 2019.
His names is in the list of keynote speakers on WCIT's official website.
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).