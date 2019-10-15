News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 15
USD
476.57
EUR
524.89
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
524.89
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Iraqi official: We can benefit from Armenia’s IT achievements
Iraqi official: We can benefit from Armenia’s IT achievements
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations


There are many possibilities of collaboration between Armenia and Iraq where Iraq can benefit from the advances that Armenia has made in technology, DR. Hassan Alkhatib, Tech Advisor to Communication Minster of Iraq, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He said Iraq is learning from the methods used by the Armenian government.

“You have a program called TUMO which is very impressive, and I think in Iraq school children from the age of 10 and higher can benefit from getting exposed to these kind of tools that will encourage them to pursue sciences, engineering and have a desire actually to be created by becoming creative from the age of 10 or 12,” he said.

Another area that could be very beneficial in terms of collaboration between two countries is area of supporting is area of facilitating transit traffic.

“There is plenty of data traffic that comes from the Far East through the Gulf that can pass through Iraq and through potentially Iran and then Armenia, then Georgia and to Europe,” he said. “I can attest that Armenia seems to be better than the average around the world in terms of adoption of technology, and particularly the attention to support technological changes in Armenia.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
Print
Read more:
All
Katherine Sarafian: Yerevan has been amazing place to host WCIT 2019
Computer allows us to build a world that nobody could even imagine…
 Arthur Vayloyan: Facebook took courageous step to open Libra topic to public discussion
CEO at Bitcoin Suisse AG interviewed by Henri Arslanian…
 Coca-Cola Hellenic shared experience at WCIT 2019 (PHOTO)
Coca-Cola supported conference organization and introduced its sustainability approach...
 GIPHY CEO Alex Chung: Armenian IT getting to be known in the world
“It's not only engineering, really good engineering, but also very creative…
 Selfie-mirror to be produced in Armenia
Armenian specialists developed and presented their own prototype selfie mirror...
 Minister Hakob Arshakyan has bilateral meetings within WCIT 2019
Minister Hakob Arshakyan thanked for accepting his invitation and attending WCIT 2019 conference…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos