News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
New Russian PM was keynote speaker at Armenia-hosted WCIT 2019
New Russian PM was keynote speaker at Armenia-hosted WCIT 2019
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Newly appointed Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visisted Armenia in October 2019.

Mikhail Mishustin, who was heading the Federal Tax Service of Russia, joined the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) as a keynote speaker. Mr. Mishustin discussed the digital transformation of the economy and society and how these changes impact tax administration.

Russian official accomponied by Ayb School donor Artur Janibekyan and a number of guests visited Ayb School in Yerevan.

Ayb has already congratulated Mishustin on his appointment in a Facebook post.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
all.me in spotlight at Blockchain and Digital Assets Session at WCIT 2019
A Q&A session was held with Dr. Artak Tovmasyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of all.me Group....
 Alexandr Yesayan: Over $ 5 million spent on WCIT 2019, AMD 450 million allocated from Armenian budget
"Such events raise the country's reputation in the IT field…
 Katherine Sarafian: Yerevan has been amazing place to host WCIT 2019
Computer allows us to build a world that nobody could even imagine…
 Iraqi official: We can benefit from Armenia’s IT achievements
Iraq is learning from the methods used by the Armenian government…
 Arthur Vayloyan: Facebook took courageous step to open Libra topic to public discussion
CEO at Bitcoin Suisse AG interviewed by Henri Arslanian…
 Coca-Cola Hellenic shared experience at WCIT 2019 (PHOTO)
Coca-Cola supported conference organization and introduced its sustainability approach...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos