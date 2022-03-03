News
Macron speaks of Russia's intentions to 'take over whole of Ukraine'
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin hinted at the possibility of taking control over "all of Ukraine," BFMTV reported, citing the press service of the Elysee Palace.

According to Macron, Putin expressed "great determination" to continue the special operation in case Ukraine does not accept Russia's conditions.

"Russia's ambition is to take over all of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's military goals have not changed," the Elysee Palace reported.

Macron said after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the situation in Ukraine could worsen. According to a BFMTV source, the French leader is "pessimistic".

The source said that the president of the republic expected that the worst was yet to come, given that nothing Putin said was encouraging.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
