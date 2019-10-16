Alexandr Yesayan: Over $ 5 million spent on WCIT 2019, AMD 450 million allocated from Armenian budget

Over $ 5 million was initially spent on the WCIT 2019 IT, 450 million of which was allocated from the Armenian budget, said Alexandr Yesayan, President of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises and chairman of the WCIT 2019 organizing committee said Monday at the WCIT 2019.

"We have over than $ 5 million, the state has supported us in organizing the concert - AMD 450 million has been allocated from the budget, and the other funds have been able to be raised through UATE funds and sponsors," he said.

Alexandr Yesayan says conference exceeded guests' expectations.

"The important question we asked our guests was what they were expecting when they came to Armenia and the main answer we received was that they did not expect such a high-level event in Armenia,” he said. “Today we have a lot of discussions from different companies that have met with companies from abroad, from companies that have offices in Armenia, I have received positive feedback that they have decided to expand their business in Armenia, specific numbers are not mentioned yet.”

According to him, San Jose State University is now thinking of collaborating with universities in Armenia.

“We are in touch with all the speakers, we are talking separately about everyone's interests, some people have already sent letters that they want to invest in Armenia both in companies and in venture funds,” he said.

Yesayan noted that the conference first raises the country's reputation in the IT field.

"Such events raise the country's reputation in the IT field, and it is a platform where companies see the potential of the country, and the interest to work with the country.