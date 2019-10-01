News
Tuesday
October 01
News
Strategic military exercises continue in Karabakh
Strategic military exercises continue in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Within the framework of the ongoing strategic military exercises, the command staff of the participating military units of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Defense Army on Tuesday conducted site inspection at various directions of the frontline, and determined their future courses of action.

Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan, as well as deputy commanders of the army, oversaw these activities, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Հայերեն
