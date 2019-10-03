Expert: Expanding gas exchange program for electricity is beneficial both for Armenia, Iran

Expansion of the gas program in exchange for electricity is beneficial both to Armenia and Iran, Iranian expert Gohar Iskandaryan told reporters on Thursday.
According to the expert, this is not a new program, and its expansion will create an additional surplus for Armenia, however, some work needs to be done for this.
The Iranian president at a meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Tehran was ready to continue working with the Armenian side in the development and implementation of new projects, expanding the scope of the electricity program in exchange for gas.