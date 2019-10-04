Suren Papikyan meets with Russian energy minister in Moscow

During the working visit to Moscow, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan had a meeting with Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak and discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the energy sector.
During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon further implementation of the necessary activities for the North-South Electricity Corridor Project.
The parties reached an agreement to intensify professional discussions in order to develop the technical-economic rationale of the project and finalize other technical solutions and exchanged views on the formation of a common electricity market in the Eurasian Economic Union.
The meeting ended with the signing of a Protocol on making amendments to the Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Russian Federation for Delivery of Natural Gas, Petrol Products and Unprocessed Natural Diamonds to the Republic of Armenia”.