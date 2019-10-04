News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Suren Papikyan meets with Russian energy minister in Moscow
Suren Papikyan meets with Russian energy minister in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

During the working visit to Moscow, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan had a meeting with Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak and discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon further implementation of the necessary activities for the North-South Electricity Corridor Project.

The parties reached an agreement to intensify professional discussions in order to develop the technical-economic rationale of the project and finalize other technical solutions and exchanged views on the formation of a common electricity market in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The meeting ended with the signing of a Protocol on making amendments to the Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Russian Federation for Delivery of Natural Gas, Petrol Products and Unprocessed Natural Diamonds to the Republic of Armenia”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM says his talks with Russia’s Putin at airport will give new impetus to Armenia-Russia relations
“Our two meetings with the Russian President yesterday were the logical continuation of one another…
 Armenia PM: I had another 1.5-hour meeting with Russian president at Zvartnots airport
Armenian-Russian relations are on a reliable and positive track…
 Armenia PM, Russia President discuss wide range of issues of bilateral interest
Vladimir Putin arrived in Armenia to participate in the...
 Rally supporting EEU Supreme Council: ‘Grant-eaters’ will not worsen Armenian-Russian relations
“We will not allow them to put their interests on the agenda, be it the Istanbul Convention, or other similar initiatives…
 Newspaper: Price of Russian natural gas being supplied to Armenia will rise
The question is by how much…
 Russian President to hold meetings with Armenian PM and Iranian President
“On the sidelines of the event (the EAEU summit), Putin will hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos