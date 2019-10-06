President of San Jose State University: We want Armenian universities to be a vibrant source of talent

Armenia has growth in IT, and I hope we will continue to build and grow this sector, president of San Jose State University Mary Papazian said as she arrived in Yerevan to participate in WCIT 2019.

Papazian said the growth in IT sector is very important, and this will bring to a healthy economy.

She is confident that Armenia has talents but underlines that “we need to have a talent pipeline so that the companies could grow”.

“We have been doing quite a number of partnerships, and this is a part of our goals. We have talents in certain areas but we have to build pipeline behind it,” Papazian told Armenian News-NEWS.am “We want Armenian universities to be a vibrant source of talent for the continuing growth of IT, so that Armenia is a resource for research and development.”

