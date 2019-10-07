Armenian Ombudsman: Law on alienation of property to be amended

The law on Alienation of property for public and state needs needs to be amended in order to prevent future violations of civil rights that were continuous in Armenia, said Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan on Monday during a hearing organized by the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to him, since 2000, property of citizens has been alienated by a decision of the executive branch, thereby creating unequal legal conditions during court proceedings.
“This is, in particular, real estate in the center of Yerevan. Under the pretext of beautification of Yerevan, a redistribution of property took place - illegal and unacceptable. Citizens lost their homes, some entrepreneurs received super-profits, and individuals took possession of various plots in the city center,” he said.
According to him, citizens not only did not receive decent compensation, but often remained homeless. The Ombudsman noted that the state not only did not protect the rights of citizens, but, on the contrary, infringed them by taking unilateral decisions that are beneficial only to developers.
Tatoyan also pointed out another flagrant violation of civil rights, recalling that in the vast majority of cases the process of alienation took place without any public hearings, and citizens were simply confronted with a fact.