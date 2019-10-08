News
Pashinyan: Armenia government interested in Yandex company successful activities in country
Pashinyan: Armenia government interested in Yandex company successful activities in country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday met with Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of the Russia-based Yandex company, who is attending the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019 which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan is hosting at present. Pashinyan informed about this in his Facebook page and posted a respective video.

“After the meeting with the Yandex management in Saint Petersburg [Russia], we continue the exchange of views on deepening of cooperation,” Pashinyan wrote.

Also, he stressed that the Armenian government is interested in Yandex’s successful activities and investment in Armenia, including in artificial intelligence.

In his turn, Volozh—who also owns the Yandex online taxi service—noted that taxi services in the world will gradually become without actual drivers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
