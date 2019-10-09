WITSA announces 2019 WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards winners

On the second day of the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology, the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) announced that seven private and public sector organizations from five different countries were selected to receive the 2019 WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards, including the special WITSA Chairman’s Awards.

The awards are following:

- 2019 Chairman’s Award: Bangladesh Vision 2021

- 2019 Public/Private Partnership Award: IoT Augmented Airfield Service System (by Airport Authority of Hong Kong / Center of Cyber Logistics, Asian Institute of Supply Chains & Logistics, Chinese University of Hong Kong / ubiZense Ltd.)

- 2019 Digital Opportunity/Inclusion Award: Lifelong Learning for Persons with Disabilities (by MCIT – Egyptian Ministry of Communication & Information Technology)

- 2019 Sustainable Growth Award: Give 543

- 2019 Innovative E-Health Solutions Award: ACE VR Limited – “Evaluation of Visual Disability in a Virtual Reality Environment”

- 2019 Digital Innovation Award: “A.I. powered vessel monitoring”, by DeepSea Technologies

- 2019 E-Education & Learning Award: Sunnet Co. for V2U Interactive Videotelephony Teaching Platform

WITSA bestowed the Eminent Persons Award to Mr. Karen Vardanyan, the Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia (UATE), to acknowledge his life-long service to the development of the Armenian ICT/high tech sector.

Finally, WITSA issued eleven merit awards.

While not being selected as winners of one of the award categories, these merit winners nevertheless displayed first-rate use of ICT:

Public/Private Partnership Award

- Scooter2Infra Safety System – a Scooter to Infrastructure Communication Application for Road Safety

- Chipside

Digital Opportunity/Inclusion Award

- “Genius Pocket” (by Affin Bank Berhad, Malaysia)

- Dr. Yi-Bing Lin – Smart Farming

Sustainable Growth Award

- EverComm Uni-Tech Singapore

Innovative E-Health Solutions Award

- Blockcord (by Agmo Studio Sdn Bhd)

- ICT Innovation for Self-Service Ophthalmoscope

- Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Digital Innovation Award

- M-POWER Information Corporation LTD for GCRS – Group Consolidated Report System

- CXA Group Pte. Limited

- SMART Maintenance platform (by Serba Dinamik IT Solutions)

- Yoti

E-Education & Learning Award

- StartEvo KIDIBOT (by Kuantero Srl)

The World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) is the leading recognized international voice of the global ICT industry, whose members from over 80 countries and economies represent more than 90 percent of the world ICT market. WITSA is dedicated to advocating policies that advance industry growth and development; facilitating international trade and investment in ICT products and services; strengthening WITSA’s national industry associations; and providing members with a broad network of professional contacts. WITSA hosts the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), the premier global industry sponsored ICT conference.