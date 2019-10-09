Syria to resist Turkish aggression by all means

Syria most strongly condemned the aggressive intentions of the Turkish regime and its preparations for a large-scale attack on Syrian territories. Syria will resist Turkish aggression by all means, Syrian State News Agency SANA reported referring to the MFA.
Syria sharply condemns the statements of the Turkish regime and the tightening of military equipment on the Syrian-Turkish border, which is a gross violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions that preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the ATS.
The source added that the regime’s aggressive actions clearly indicate Erdogan’s expansionist ambitions regarding Syrian territory, which cannot be justified by any pretexts, including border security.
Syria blames the events on a number of Kurdish organizations that comply with US directives. They had previously been warned more than once about the dangers of the American plan and that they should not be tools in the service of US policy against their homeland. However, these groups prefer to remain tools in the wrong hands.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry reaffirms the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, again emphasizing its right to confront Turkish aggression by all legal means.
Syria recalls that if aggression begins, Turkey will place itself in the ranks of terrorist armed groups and will certainly lose its place as guarantor of the Astana process, which will inflict a crushing blow on the political process as a whole.