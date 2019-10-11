News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Toronto City Council member: Join us and raise Artsakh flags
Toronto City Council member: Join us and raise Artsakh flags
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijanis are no better than the Turks, said Toronto City Council member Jim Karygiannis at the conference “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” held in Stepanakert.

He began his speech with a quote from Hitler: Who remembers the Armenian Genocide?

“Many nations saw the butcher’s knife. Turkey and now holds an action in Syria. Azerbaijanis are no better than Turks, they are brothers,” he said.

He proudly stated that he was included in the "black list" of Azerbaijan.

“I was in Artsakh for the first time in 2012. On the way back, I flew to Canada through Turkey. I was taken to the side, they looked at my diplomatic passport and asked where I was going. I replied that it was not their business. They were threatening that they would not allow me to go. And the translator says: “we will deal with this son of a bitch”. This "son of a bitch" returned here over the years, and we will not let them slip away. We are here, we are talking here. And right now they are killing people at the border. But we are talking about peace, and they will not be able to silence us,” he said.

He invited everyone to September 2 in Toronto, when the flag of Artsakh flies over the city hall. 

“We raise the flag and say - this is Artsakh. Join us, raise the flags of Artsakh. I want to see 20-30 countries that will have the courage to tell Hitler - we are and we have survived the genocide,”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh President meets with delegation of the Belgian Francophone regions
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting in capital Stepanakert Friday…
 Francois Rochebloine on need to open airspace over Artsakh
“Long live France and friendship with Artsakh…
 François Rochebloine says Robert Kocharyan’s contribution to achieving Artsakh independence
“A lot has changed, the country has changed a lot…
Establishment of Iraq-Artsakh friendship group proposed
“The people of Artsakh have survived a lot. I believe that...
 Karabakh President receives members of Belgian, Cypriot and Czech delegations
President Sahakyan granted state awards to...
 Varujan Vosganian: Romania Parliament commemorates Sumgait pogrom victims every year
Varujan Vosganian reminded everyone that there are currently three...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos