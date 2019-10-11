News
François Rochebloine says Robert Kocharyan’s contribution to achieving Artsakh independence
François Rochebloine says Robert Kocharyan’s contribution to achieving Artsakh independence
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Former deputy of the French parliament Francois Rochebloine noted the contribution of the second president of Armenia and the first president of Artsakh Robert Kocharyan to achieve independence of Artsakh.

Speaking at the conference “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” in Stepanakert, François Rocheblanc noted that he first arrived in Karabakh in 1995, a few months after the ceasefire.

“A lot has changed, the country has changed a lot. But I want to pay tribute to those who fought for the independence and sovereignty of Artsakh. This is Monte Melkonyan who sacrificed his life. I want to note Robert Kocharyan, who is now experiencing some difficulties. But I want to mention him, I met him during one visit, then he led the army,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
