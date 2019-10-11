Venice Commission: No provisions of Istanbul Convention can be considered contradictory to Armenia’s Constitution

Artsakh President meets with delegation of the Belgian Francophone regions

Artsakh President receives Armenian defense minister

Armenian PM remarks in Ashgabat, Cher on Armenian Genocide amid Syrian situation, 11.10.19 digest

Pentagon urges Turkey to end invasion of northeast Syria

Dollar rises slightly, euro falls

Expert: Situation in Syria’s north will not lead to drastic changes in the Caucasus

Putin has initiative to create CIS financial market

Putin doubts that Turkey could ISIS terrorists in northern Syria

Toronto City Council member: Join us and raise Artsakh flags

Francois Rochebloine on need to open airspace over Artsakh

Artsakh President receives François Rochebloine

François Rochebloine says Robert Kocharyan’s contribution to achieving Artsakh independence

Establishment of Iraq-Artsakh friendship group proposed

Armenia army division heads for Russia

Karabakh President receives members of Belgian, Cypriot and Czech delegations

Varujan Vosganian: Romania Parliament commemorates Sumgait pogrom victims every year

Analyst: Putin ready to discuss all issues with Pashinyan

Catholicos of All Armenians to pay pontifical visit to Switzerland

Eleni Theocharous: Time has come for UN, EU, friendly nations to recognize Karabakh

Protest against Amulsar gold mine operation held in Yerevan, note handed

Armenia Deputy Defense Minister participates in CSTO working group session

Armenia’s Pashinyan presents Russia’s Putin book on Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Over 70 thousand people leave their homes due to hostilities in northern Syria

His Holiness Karekin II receives Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation representatives

State Minister: Artsakh begins exporting electricity

Iraqi expert: The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to decide their future

EU4Armenia platform launches, EU envoy delivers remarks

Cher on Armenian Genocide amid aggravation of Syrian situation: Turk soldiers are still blood thirsty

CIS Council of Heads of Migration Agencies holds session in Yerevan

Karim Van Overmeire says he is not bothered by fact to be blacklisted in Azerbaijan

Lukashenko urges CIS colleagues to support new Ukrainian government

Analyst: Armenia and Azerbaijan not ready for mutual concessions

National Security Service exposes new case of theft at Hayastan All Armenian Fund

Anthony Portantino: I would like to say that California stands with Artsakh

Armenia Deputy Economy Minister receives Chilean counterpart

Armenian army subdivision leaves for Belarus

Karabakh FM: Creation of Artsakh state became response to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing

Delegation led by parliament speaker visits Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands

Zatulin: Russia not to allow unjust solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Pashinyan to Aliyev: It's inappropriate to use Council of CIS Heads’ meeting to distort history

South Ossetian FM hands memorial medal to his Artsakh counterpart for contribution to development of relations

My step: Non-parliamentary opposition should participate in new Electoral Code development

Minister: Armenian Virtual Bridge will bring Armenia closer to objective of becoming regional technology hub

Armenia official, World Bank representative outline future steps in specific domains

Anna Hakobyan to attend Swiss Red Cross charity event in Geneva

Armenia and Uzbekistan agree to organize mutual exchanges at the intergovernmental level

Reuters: Trump's assistant will reduce US National Security Council staff by third

Armenia official: It’s our duty to support, be guided by clearly stated right of Karabakh people to self-determination

Armenian Deputy FM: Heydar Aliyev recognized, held talks with Nagorno-Karabakh Republic

Karabakh President: Artsakh’s fate cannot be decided without its participation

US, Turkish chiefs of staff discuss Syrian situation

Masis Mayilian: Artsakh’s isolation is unacceptable

Congress Republican Party members drafting a bill on US sanctions against Turkey over Syria

Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan interested in expansion of ties with Armenia

'Cooperation for justice and peace' international conference being held in Stepanakert

Newspaper: Armenia authorities conducting “trade” with Venice Commission

Trump has now account on Twitch steaming service

Armenia PM: We discussed with Turkmenistan President numerous matters on bilateral, multilateral agenda

Armenia Ombudsman, Head of EU Delegation discuss judicial-legal reforms

Armenia Security Council closely following events unfolding in northeast Syria

Armenia PM arrives in Ashgabat

Armenia Deputy FM: Syrian-Armenians not in panic

Armenia FM participates in CIS Council of Foreign Ministers session in Ashgabat

Romania Parliament expresses lack of confidence in government

Turkey detains people for criticizing invasion of Syria

Göran Marby on local internet

Russia calling on parties in Syria to show restraint

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of deals between leaders of two countries

Armenia’s stance on Turkish invasion to Syria, WCIT 2019 draws to end, daily digest of 10.10.2019

Armenian plane crash-lands in Mogadishu

Syrian MFA: Erdogan attacks safe population in northern Syria under the pretext of allegedly combating terrorism

Armenian PM has phone talks with French President

Armenian PM bids farewell to Iranian ambassador

Trump threatens to hit Turkey financially and impose sanctions

All villages of Armenia plan to be provided with fiber-optic communication lines

Glendale Community college to commemorate April 24th without losing revenue

Lawyer demands clarification from Armenia Investigative Committee

Works begin in Armenia on introduction of 5G technologies

Car importers hold protest rally in front of Armenian Government building

Lebanese President on possible consequences of Turkey’s operation in Syria

Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia

Executive approves Armenian strategy of judicial, legal reforms 2019-2023

Armenian embassy in Damascus in contact with communities in Syria’s north

Numerous people join statement supporting Armenia, Karabakh ex-President Kocharyan

Armenia Parliament Speaker-led delegation in Netherlands

Armenian economy minister participates in Big Industrial Week exhibition in Cairo

Armenia PM: Professional commission for constitutional amendments can't make political decisions

Armenia Ombudsman among remarkable human rights figures in Europe

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on military operations in Syria, Armenian community

190mn drams allocated for Yerevan Day celebrations

Ardshinbank: another step towards customer

Coca-Cola Hellenic shared experience at WCIT 2019 (PHOTO)

Armenia Security Council Secretary on Artsakh army general's statements

Armenia Security Council on Syria situation: We will develop detailed plans

Matter of traffic jams is on Armenia government agenda

Armenia PM: Businesses around Lake Sevan must become civilized

Alexander Tzinker: Downed Azerbaijani UAV indicates good preparation of Armenian air defense

Vice PM: Transformation of Homeland-Diaspora relations is important on way of state development

GIPHY CEO Alex Chung: Armenian IT getting to be known in the world