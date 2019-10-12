Armenia PM: We will assist local products

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Saturday visited the trade fair being held on the margins of the “My Step for Aragatsotn Province” investment business programs forum.
He was accompanied by Aragatsotn Governor Davit Gevorgyan, and Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister Suren Papikyan.
Pashinyan approached the stand of a company that manufactures test equipment for Physics laboratories, and the representative of this enterprise informed the PM about their challenges in connection with exports.
In response, the premier said that they will try to assist the growth in manufacture.
“We will, of course, assist local products,” Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular.