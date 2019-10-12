News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We will assist local products
Armenia PM: We will assist local products
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Saturday visited the trade fair being held on the margins of the “My Step for Aragatsotn Province” investment business programs forum.

He was accompanied by Aragatsotn Governor Davit Gevorgyan, and Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister Suren Papikyan.

Pashinyan approached the stand of a company that manufactures test equipment for Physics laboratories, and the representative of this enterprise informed the PM about their challenges in connection with exports.

In response, the premier said that they will try to assist the growth in manufacture.

“We will, of course, assist local products,” Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos