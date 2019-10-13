Victims toll of typhoon Hagibis in Japan increases 9 times per day

The death toll from the typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan on October 12, has increased nine times a day, Kyodo agency reported.

According to the latest reports, 18 people became victims of the tropical cyclone variety, over 120 citizens were injured. In addition, from 13 to 22 people are reported missing.

On the evening of October 12, local time, during an typhoon in Japan, an earthquake occurred. Two dead and at least 75 injured were reported. In Chiba Prefecture, seismic activity was rated at four points; in Tokyo - three. The tsunami threat was not announced.

The pressure in the center of the typhoon was 945 hectopascals, the wind power in the center was up to 45 meters per second, with gusts up to 65. The country's authorities announced the maximum level of threat, but now it has been canceled in all regions of the country. At the same time, search and rescue operations continue.