News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 13
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Victims toll of typhoon Hagibis in Japan increases 9 times per day
Victims toll of typhoon Hagibis in Japan increases 9 times per day
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The death toll from the typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan on October 12, has increased nine times a day, Kyodo agency reported.

According to the latest reports, 18 people became victims of the tropical cyclone variety, over 120 citizens were injured. In addition, from 13 to 22 people are reported missing.

On the evening of October 12, local time, during an typhoon in Japan, an earthquake occurred. Two dead and at least 75 injured were reported. In Chiba Prefecture, seismic activity was rated at four points; in Tokyo - three. The tsunami threat was not announced.

The pressure in the center of the typhoon was 945 hectopascals, the wind power in the center was up to 45 meters per second, with gusts up to 65. The country's authorities announced the maximum level of threat, but now it has been canceled in all regions of the country. At the same time, search and rescue operations continue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
23 killed in Japan due to heats
“The 23 deaths were recorded in 20 prefectures outside the capital…
 Meteorologists say typhoon is moving to G20 summit site
A vast area of ​​Honshu Island could reportedly turn into a zone of extremely heavy rainfall…
10 flights canceled in Russia’s Krasnodar, plane from Yerevan is at alternate airport
Due to fog at Krasnodar International Airport…
 Upper Lars checkpoint is open for all kinds of vehicles
There are 100 cars accumulated on the Russian side…
 Upper Lars checkpoint is open for cars and buses
630 cars, 335 trucks and five buses are stuck on the Russian side...
 Yerevan wakes up to first snowfall this winter (PHOTOS)
Also, the air temperature will drop by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos