News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Expert: Turkey enters Syria with permission from Washington, Moscow, Damascus
Expert: Turkey enters Syria with permission from Washington, Moscow, Damascus
Region:Armenia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

It is too early to talk about the end of the Syrian conflict, and if the Turks entered the North of Syria, this means that Ankara was able to negotiate with Washington, Moscow, and Damascus, Sargis Grigoryan, a researcher told reporters commenting on the military operation of the Turkish armed forces and the Turkish armed forces of the Syrian opposition “Source of Peace” in the north of the Syrian Arab Republic.

At the same time, he noted that the Turkish offensive was made possible mainly due to the consent obtained from the US.

“Time will tell how far the Turks intend to go, but it is already obvious that the picture is worse than we could imagine,” he said.

He also drew attention to the fact that the Turkish army, which entered the northern regions of Syria, is difficult to consider "national" in the classical sense of the term, since there are Islamists and various Turkish groups that commit violence both against civilians, and Kurdish prisoners of war.

“It can already be noted that the Kurds, apparently, came to an agreement with Damascus, and the Syrian army begins to occupy areas that are still controlled by Kurdish rebels. I think this may hinder the further advancement of the Turkish troops,” the expert explained, adding that the final result will depend on whether Damascus, Ankara, and Moscow can agree, taking into account Washington’s interests.

At the same time, Grigoryan noted that any agreements on Syria, as a rule, are local in nature, and there has never been a global solution to the problem.

The official announcement of the start of the operation was made by the Turkish president on October 9 of this year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MFA: Issue of sending troops to Syria is not considered
If compatriots express a desire to leave the district…
 Armenian MP of Syria: Presenting Turkey’s Ottoman mindset to world is task of us all
In international politics, Armenia should play its practical role in the matter of Turkish invasion of Syria…
 Italy PM: EU should not bow to Turkey's threats
“The EU cannot accept this blackmail...
 Over 70 thousand people leave their homes due to hostilities in northern Syria
WFP is deeply concerned about the possible impact of the development of the situation in northeast Syria and is closely monitoring the situation…
 Cher on Armenian Genocide amid aggravation of Syrian situation: Turk soldiers are still blood thirsty
“Sorry 2 keep harping about Kurds, but i’ve heard about blood thirsty Turks...
 US, Turkish chiefs of staff discuss Syrian situation
The “security situation” in Syria was discussed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos