CoE Secretary General: No controversy between Istanbul Convention and Armenia’s Constitution
CoE Secretary General: No controversy between Istanbul Convention and Armenia’s Constitution
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Venice Commission has published the full text of the opinion by the Venice Commission on the constitutional implications of the ratification of the Istanbul Convention by Armenia.

Earlier a media release was published to present the opinion of the Venice Commission on the matter.

Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan requested Venice Commission’s opinion on the constitutional implications of the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention) for Armenia.

As noted by Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, there is no controversy between the Convention and the Constitution of Armenia.

“That is very important for Armenia itself that can decide sovereignly to proceed on the ratification, but also is a good example for other countries that might face some fears domestically or misconceptions that have spread around the Convention. It is very important to say the Convention is about combating violence against women, nothing more but nothing less than that,” she said.
