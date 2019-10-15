News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 15
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Trial of criminal case including Armenia 2nd president, some other former senior officials to reconvene November 5
Trial of criminal case including Armenia 2nd president, some other former senior officials to reconvene November 5
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The hearing on the criminal case involving Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials, and which had resumed Tuesday at the Shengavit District seat of the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction—with Judge Anna Danibekyan presiding, has adjourned.

Given that the trial could not proceed without the attendance of defendant Kocharyan and the fact that the court had earlier permitted another defendant, Seyran Ohanyan, to be absent from Armenia between October 21 and November 4, the next court hearing was set for November 5.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Kocharyan’s attorneys had informed the court that their client was undergoing postoperative care, and therefore his attendance to these court hearings would not be possible for the next one to two weeks.

On October 9, Robert Kocharyan underwent a surgery.

On June 25, the Criminal Court of Appeal overturned the May 18 ruling by a Yerevan first-instance court to terminate the aforesaid criminal case in connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, sent the case for a retrial, and ruled that Robert Kocharyan be remanded in custody.

Second President Robert Kocharyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Gevorgyan are defendants in this case.

But solely Robert Kocharyan is in custody along the lines of this case. The second president has been remanded in custody three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

A signature bond to not leave Armenia has been selected as a pretrial measure for Seyran Ohanyan and Armen Gevorgyan, whereas bail—for Yuri Khachaturov.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense attorney: Armenia 2nd President can’t attend court sessions for 1 to 2 weeks
Kocharyan is undergoing postoperative care…
 Trial of criminal case involving Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, some other former senior officials resumes
The second President, however, is not in the courtroom…
 ECHR constitutes Grand Chamber to give Armenia CC advisory opinion on ex-President Kocharyan case
The European Court of Human Rights has accepted a request for an advisory opinion from the Constitutional Court of Armenia…
 Numerous people join statement supporting Armenia, Karabakh ex-President Kocharyan
About 2,300 people from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora have joined the statement on the pages of social media websites…
 Statement: Armenia second President should be released
A climate is rapidly forming when everyone becomes equally unprotected against lawlessness…
 Victor Soghomonyan: Robert Kocharyan feels well after surgery
The head of the office did not disclose other details of the ex-president’s condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos