Trial of criminal case including Armenia 2nd president, some other former senior officials to reconvene November 5

YEREVAN. – The hearing on the criminal case involving Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials, and which had resumed Tuesday at the Shengavit District seat of the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction—with Judge Anna Danibekyan presiding, has adjourned.
Given that the trial could not proceed without the attendance of defendant Kocharyan and the fact that the court had earlier permitted another defendant, Seyran Ohanyan, to be absent from Armenia between October 21 and November 4, the next court hearing was set for November 5.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Kocharyan’s attorneys had informed the court that their client was undergoing postoperative care, and therefore his attendance to these court hearings would not be possible for the next one to two weeks.
On October 9, Robert Kocharyan underwent a surgery.
On June 25, the Criminal Court of Appeal overturned the May 18 ruling by a Yerevan first-instance court to terminate the aforesaid criminal case in connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, sent the case for a retrial, and ruled that Robert Kocharyan be remanded in custody.
Second President Robert Kocharyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Gevorgyan are defendants in this case.
But solely Robert Kocharyan is in custody along the lines of this case. The second president has been remanded in custody three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal.
A signature bond to not leave Armenia has been selected as a pretrial measure for Seyran Ohanyan and Armen Gevorgyan, whereas bail—for Yuri Khachaturov.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.