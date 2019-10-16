US Justice Department charges Turkish State Bank over deals with Iran

The US Department of Justice has filed charges against the Turkish bank Halkbank for multi-billion dollar deals with Iran, contrary to US sanctions, the statement said.

The New York District Court is considering the case.

The press release of the Justice Ministry notes that the bank was charged with six counts of fraud, money laundering and violation of sanctions related to the bank’s participation in the multi-billion dollar scheme to circumvent US sanctions against Iran.

The prosecution notes that Halkbank systematically participated in the illegal transfer of billions of dollars linked to Iran’s oil revenues, and the bank’s management personally conducted these operations.