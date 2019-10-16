News
US Justice Department charges Turkish State Bank over deals with Iran
US Justice Department charges Turkish State Bank over deals with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The US Department of Justice has filed charges against the Turkish bank Halkbank for multi-billion dollar deals with Iran, contrary to US sanctions, the statement said.

The New York District Court is considering the case.

The press release of the Justice Ministry notes that the bank was charged with six counts of fraud, money laundering and violation of sanctions related to the bank’s participation in the multi-billion dollar scheme to circumvent US sanctions against Iran.

The prosecution notes that Halkbank systematically participated in the illegal transfer of billions of dollars linked to Iran’s oil revenues, and the bank’s management personally conducted these operations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Iran establishes cooperation with IAEA
“This is an ongoing process ... I cannot prejudge how this is going to end. The engagement doesn’t mean…
 Khamenei says Iran will continue to reduce nuclear obligations
Iran must continue with all seriousness until they reach the desired result…
 Rouhani says why he did not agree for talks with Trump
If he had confidence that these negotiations would be in the interests of the Iranian people, then he would certainly go for it…
 Tehran announced its readiness to act in response to Europe's non-compliance with Iranian deal conditions
Iran reserves the right to act in response to non-compliance by the France, Germany, the UK with its obligations under the nuclear deal…
 EU warns Iran it could withdraw from nuclear deal
The EU has told Iran that it will include Iran’s non-compliance with its obligations in the formal dispute resolution mechanism…
 Iranian FM: Rouhani’s refusal to negotiate with Trump is a rational step
This decision was made, despite the numerous efforts of other parties, but Rouhani…
