Analyst: Disagreement of Artsakh authorities angers Pashinyan

Tensions between Armenia and Artsakh began after the April coup, when Nikol Pashinyan decided to show his own approaches and visions, information security analyst Tigran Kocharyan told reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, whether these approaches are right or not, time shows.
“It so happened that the Artsakh authorities are following one course, which they have been following for many years and quite successfully. Pashinyan decided that he would act differently. Tension arose here, because it seemed that the steps were not coordinated with the leadership of Artsakh and they did not learn about them in advance, but in fact,” he said.
“Expressing disagreement, the Artsakh authorities aroused the anger of Pashinyan. And it is clear that relations with Artsakh are not as warm and brilliant as we would like,” he added.
According to him, one should also take into account the upcoming elections in Artsakh, and one can be sure that the Armenian authorities will try to hold their candidacy.
Touching upon the Karabakh status, he said the most correct option is to return to the status quo and implement the monitoring agreement.