Digital UAV Forum 2019 international forum kicks off in Yerevan
Digital UAV Forum 2019 international forum kicks off in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The International Digital UAV Forum 2019 has kicked off in Yerevan.

The main purpose of the forum is to create favorable conditions for strengthening and developing the personnel potential of scientific and educational and research organizations, as well as involving young and talented people in the fields of science, technology and education.

Within the forum, a number of events will be held in Yerevan from October 16 to 20: scientific conference is being held, during which scientific, technical and technological solutions in the field of artificial intelligence and unmanned aerial vehicles will be presented and discussed. Hackathon also takes place, the official opening of which will take place tomorrow October 17. Participants in the 36-hour Hackathon will demonstrate their practical knowledge and skills in the field of artificial intelligence and UAVs. In the last days of the forum, school section events will be held: an exhibition of schoolchildren’s projects, a drone assembly workshop and demonstration drone flights.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
