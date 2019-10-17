News
Zakharova: Russia has always called on Karabakh parties to take constructive approach
Zakharova: Russia has always called on Karabakh parties to take constructive approach
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia has always called on the parties to Karabakh conflict to adopt a constructive approach, spokesperson for Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova said.

Her comment came in response to comment on Azerbaijani president’s statement that “Artsakh is Azerbaijan”.

Zakharova said she is not a spokesperson for the Azerbaijani president and she does not know what Aliyev implied.

“We can give our assessment, not a comment,” she added.

Zakhariva added that “we see a large number of political statements that are being made from both sides - from Yerevan and Baku - on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

 “With varying degrees of emotionality, with varying degrees of attachment to the historical context, to the contemporary context. We proceed from the negotiation agenda that we have on the table,” Zakharova said, adding that Russia is working with documents agreed between the parties and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

She added that the task of Russia and of other mediators is to contribute to the maximum acceleration of movement and achieve the goal of a final settlement.

“For our part, we have always called on the parties to take a constructive approach. And I can’t and don’t want to doubt that this is their goal, since they are responsible politician and express the aspirations of their peoples. The people, during the entire existence of this crisis, have always entrusted their leadership with the settlement of this conflict. The peoples did not give any other instructions: the only one was a settlement,” she said.
