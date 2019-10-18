Pompeo: UN Security Council must renew arms embargo on Iran

The UN Security Council should renew the arms embargo on Iran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.

According to him, due to an incorrect Iranian deal, the UN embargo on arms supplies to Iran will expire in a year.

"Because of the flawed Iran deal, the UN arms embargo on Iran will expire in one year. Countries like Russia and China will be able to sell Iran sophisticated weapons. The Iranian regime will be free to sell weapons to anyone. This will trigger a new arms race in the Middle East," he tweeted. "If you’re worried about Iran’s behavior now, imagine what Iran will do with advanced missiles, drones, tanks, and jets. The Security Council must renew the arms embargo."