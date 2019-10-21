News
Ex-defense minister leaves Armenia
Ex-defense minister leaves Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan, who is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order along the lines of the criminal case into the tragic events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008, on Sunday left for Germany. Ohanyan’s attorney, Karen Mezhlumyan, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On September 20, the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction had granted the motion by Seyran Ohanyan’s legal defense to allow him to go to Germany for medical treatment.

Earlier, a signature bond to not leave Armenia had been selected as a pretrial measure for Ohanyan.

Former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan as well as some other ex-senior officials of Armenia are defendants in the aforesaid criminal case.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
