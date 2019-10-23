Armenia MP on solving “October 27”: And who says that no step has been taken?

In general, “October 27” is not fully studied because during the trial Robert Kocharyan and his authorities’ staff did their best to prevent key witnesses from appearing in the courtroom. Andranik Kocharyan, Chair of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Defense and Security—and who was the national security and defense adviser to then Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan on October 27, 1999—on Wednesday told this to reporters in parliament.

Asked why no steps have been taken in this 1.5 year period to solve “October 27,” Andranik Kocharyan replied: "And who says that no step has been taken? Let's not talk about the steps taken or not taken, let's talk about the possible signals, new circumstances for the investigative body that will allow the process to begin.

“In general, ‘October 27’ is not fully studied because during the trial [second President] Robert Kocharyan and his authorities’ staff did their best to prevent key witnesses from appearing in the courtroom."

He added that Robert Kocharyan also should have a lot to say about the “October 27” case.

“I look at it in a slightly different context, and that means that if new circumstances emerge, the investigative body should still have the opportunity to look into many of the issues that it was deprived of 20 years. Twenty years ago, Robert Kocharyan had to do his best to have ‘October 27’ solved. (…). The ‘October 27’ not being solved continues to leave major grounds for division in our society."