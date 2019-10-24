Vladimir Karapetyan on agreements in Sochi: There is confidential element in this

There is a confidential element in this, Armenian president’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told reporters on Thursday referring to the post of Cabinet Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Facebook that the agreements reached in Sochi on Syria also affect those issues that concern the security of the Armenian people of this country.
“In conversations and relations regarding Syria, the confidential element is quite large. Therefore, I can’t give any explanations,” Karapetyan said.
Earlier, Pashinyan on his Facebook page noted: “I am pleased to note that the agreements reached in Sochi on the Syrian issue also refer to issues related to the security issues of the Syrian-Armenians, and about which I had discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”