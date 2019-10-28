Trump says ISIS leader killed after US raid in Syria

The US military eliminated the ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria, said US President Donald Trump at White House.
“Last night, the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” Al Jazeera reported quoting Trump.
According to Trump, the ISIS leader died after running into a dead-end tunnel in the village of Barisha and ignited an explosive vest during the raid, killing himself along with three of his children.
”He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone," Trump said. "He died like a dog, he died like a coward.”