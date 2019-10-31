High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs criticizes Armenians in Russia for reluctance to learn Armenian

The Armenians living in Russia, in particular in Moscow and abroad, have rather serious financial capital, however, they do not intend to open schools where children will be taught the Armenian language, said High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Thursday.
According to some estimates, about 1 million Armenians live in Moscow and in the Moscow region, however, they are completely not interested in learning the Armenian language, since they see no sense and benefit in this, he said.
As he noted, if Armenians are determined and qualified according to their language knowledge, then Armenia and the diaspora will simply lose several million of their compatriots in the next 3 to 4 years.
“We need a different format,” he said.