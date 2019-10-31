Ara Shirinyan: Armenian Public TV doesn't have better offer for broadcasting in US

Everything is currently in good condition at Armenian Public Television. This is what Chairman of the Council of the Public Television and Radio Company, film director Ara Shirinyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.
When asked why the right of broadcasting the shows of Armenian Public Television in the United States was trusted to PanArm Inc. again, taking into consideration the fact that director of the US-based ARTN TV Robert Oghlaghchian had said he was ready to pay more, Shirinyan said the following: “As you can see, Armenian Public Television doesn’t have a better offer. The public might want to know why Armenian Public Television is signing a contract with PanArm. One of the problems is broadcasting of Armenian Public Television in the United States. As far as the question about tenders is concerned, holding a tender in a foreign country is very costly and time-consuming. In this sense, we have the best offer, and we’re benefiting from it. If a new scheme is created over time or the operating television companies offer a new scheme, we will be ready to consider it,” he emphasized.