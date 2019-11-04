Armenian economy ministry to allocate AMD 530 million to support industries in 2020

In 2020, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia will be allocated AMD 530,000,000 from the state budget to support enterprises operating in the industry sector. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan declared during an initial discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget held as part of the joint session of the National Assembly’s standing committees.
According to him, the ministry will hold exhibitions abroad and Armenian manufacturers wishing to participate in this exhibitions will be able to participate in co-financing of the joint expenditures along with the ministry.
“These enterprises are mainly the small enterprises in the textile, food and agriculture industries, as well as the processing industry,” Khachatryan clarified.