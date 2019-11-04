News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian economy ministry to allocate AMD 530 million to support industries in 2020
Armenian economy ministry to allocate AMD 530 million to support industries in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2020, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia will be allocated AMD 530,000,000 from the state budget to support enterprises operating in the industry sector. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan declared during an initial discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget held as part of the joint session of the National Assembly’s standing committees.

According to him, the ministry will hold exhibitions abroad and Armenian manufacturers wishing to participate in this exhibitions will be able to participate in co-financing of the joint expenditures along with the ministry.

“These enterprises are mainly the small enterprises in the textile, food and agriculture industries, as well as the processing industry,” Khachatryan clarified.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Economist: Government assurances alone are not enough to attract investment in Armenia
“I am talking about tax policy, about tax legislation…
 Analyst: Simultaneous drop in market prices does not help attract new investors
“If prices are low on the market, then new economic entities simply cannot appear on it…
 Official: Lack of investment in Armenia is due to its small isolated market
“This is not an inspirational factor, but for all other indicators, we are quite attractive…
 Armenian PM visits Eduardo Eurnekian's Tierras de Armenia farm (PHOTOS)
The Argentinean-Armenian businessman noted that he is ready to continue investing and implement new projects...
 Armenia PM: One of our primary tasks is to ensure conditions that will enhance competitiveness of our industry
When assisting the industry and the investors, we need to be convinced that we truly are pursuing a policy of strengthening, reinforcing their institutional capacity…
 Businessman to open new factory, create new jobs in Armenian village
The businessman will establish and launch a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos