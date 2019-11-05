Iran to cut its nuclear deal commitments from November 6

Iran will begin a new phase of cutting its nuclear program commitments on November 6, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
According to him, Iran will begin the fourth stage of reducing its nuclear deal obligations tomorrow, Press TV reported.
Tehran will begin using centrifuges at the facility in Fordow on November 6.
“We know their sensitivity with regard to Fordow… [and] these centrifuges,” Rouhani said, referring to the Western states who negotiated the accord with Tehran. “But at the same time when they uphold their commitments, we will cut off the gas again...So it is possible to reverse this step.”