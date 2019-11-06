FM: It is Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh that should take responsibility

It is Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh that should take responsibility and achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, giving a lecture at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs.

According to him, the message of the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan that the decision should be acceptable both for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan is worthy of an equal response.

This is a message reflecting a very important premise for a settlement - the ability of the parties to consider the concerns of the other party and take responsibility in such a way as to cover the concerns of all parties, he noted adding that this is the logic of a peaceful settlement, which should be adopted by all the sides.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that there are certain proposals, ideas, based on which they are trying to build contacts between people.

According to him, now the contacts are politicized, the parties are trying to blame each other, remaining indifferent to the anxiety of the other side.

“We do not need a politicized dialogue,” he noted.